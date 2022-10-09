Neighbors save residents from burning home in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Frantic moments in Burton when a house on East Bristol road went up in flames.
Olivia Waterman was home with her mom and aunt Friday night when her mom smelled smoke.
"I heard my mom screaming and she went outside to the house with my Aunt Regina," said Olivia Waterman.
Went they got outside, they saw flames shooting out of the two story home across the street.
"Christina kept saying, 'Misty is still in the house.' She went charging out, so I went after her," Regina Spogh said.
Within minutes, the fire spread and fully engulfed the home.
"This was one of the scariest things of my life," said Misty, who did not want to use her last name. "I couldn't see anything because of the smoke."
All three people in the home at the time of the fire were able to escape. One man was transported to the hospital to be treated for burns.