Search under way for people possibly trapped in Flint building collapse

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside.
Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Kwame Hogan said the building had been vacant for a couple years before Monday's incident.
He said witnesses reported seeing people inside trying to get scrap metal when a wall collapsed on top of them. Lorick said she heard voices calling for help from inside the building after the collapse.
Hogan was not immediately sure whether anyone was still trapped in the rubble Monday evening.
"We haven't found anyone, but we're taking every precaution to make sure we get equipment in here to be able to move the rubble to see if we can find any void spaces to be able to see if anyone is in there," he said.
The Flint Fire Department was on the scene with several police agencies. A large excavator arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. to help emergency crews dig through the wreckage.
The intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue will remain closed while authorities continue working at the scene.