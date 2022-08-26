Neighbors say child's body found alongside rural road near Montrose

MONTROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Residents made a disturbing discovery of a child's body dumped along a remote road in Montrose Township.
Neighbors were on edge Friday while a police investigation continues.
Michigan State Police were at the scene Thursday evening as requested by the Montrose Township Police Department. A mobile crime lab was there Thursday night, but state police could not confirm what they found.
A resident saw a car pull off the side of Morrish Road on Thursday afternoon. Believing they were possibly dumping illegally, she sent her husband to check the area.
That's when he found what neighbors say may be human remains.
"They started to uncover it and they seen it was a baby, and that's whey they called the cops," said Joe Forester, who lives in the neighborhood. "Cops came out, they shut the whole road down yesterday and the forensic team came in."
The Montrose Township Police Department could not be reached for comment on the investigation. The department's office was closed on Friday.
Michigan State Police say the forensic team was called in Thursday night, but the department has received no other requests for assistance related to the ongoing investigation.