Neighbors trying to pick up pieces following deadly fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One week after a fire tore through a Flint apartment building, killing two young boys and destroying connecting units, families are trying to pick up the pieces and move forward.

Alexis Jones was asleep when she was alerted to the fast moving fire at Midway Square Townhomes on Nov. 5. She knew the two little boys who died and continues to mourn their loss.

"I've been crying all week. My tears are dry at this point," said Jones.

At the same time, she and the others displaced by the fire are trying to move forward. The fire spread through the four units, including hers, destroying everything in its path.

"It was a home and now I have to start all over," Jones said. "Curtain, blinds, silverware, pots and pans, everything -- even hand soap. There is so much you reach for everyday and I to have to go out and buy it without out money. It's hard."

She is grateful the complex was able to move her to another unit and for the few donations she has already received, including a bed and some clothes from a local church. But she's overwhelmed and just wants her young daughter to have a home again.

"She doesn't have any toys or a crib," said Jones. "Some days I just wake up and stare into space and think is this really happening."