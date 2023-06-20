Nessel and Genesee County officials launch job court program

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Genesee County officials unveiled the Genesee Job Court Prosecutor Diversion Program on Tuesday morning.
This program will be a vessel for up to 150 Genesee County individuals who are on a pathway to a better future.
"This innovative pilot program really checks all the boxes. It's smart on crime, it reduces the burden on our criminal justice system, it puts offenders on a permanent path to success, it helps our local businesses and it makes our communities safer," said Nessel.
Participants charged with qualifying low-level, non-assaultive offenses will have the opportunity to maintain gainful employment.
"Eligibility will be screened on a case-by-case basis by considering factors like suitability for employment, past criminal history and potential impact on public safety," said Nessel.
Enrollees will work full-time for a designated Job Court employer. Upon successfully completing the one-year program, they will have the opportunity to have their criminal charges dismissed.
"What we have here is the opportunity for individuals to get out of the criminal justice system, to take a good-paying job, to sustain that job for a period of time, so that then they can become productive member of our community," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
This program at the Genesee County Michigan Works office will provide participants with accountability, gainful employment, benefits, support and the tools they need for success.
Almost $5 million have been devoted by the Michigan Legislature for the Job Court Pilot Program. Up to 450 eligible defendants across the counties of Genesee, Marquette and Wayne will be matched with participating employers.
More than a quarter of those funds has been allocated for Genesee County. Genesee County officials and community partners already see the difference this will make in many lives.
"When they see the power they have in their lives, magic can happen. Lives can change. I've seen it and I want to see it more," said Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt.
The Job Court program in Marquette was launched in April and will launch in Wayne County next week.
The Attorney General's Office is seeking partnerships with employers and service providers in Genesee County. Find out more information on their website.