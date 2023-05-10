New 334-acre park opens in Saginaw after land was dormant

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A new park in Saginaw opened after the land was fenced off for decades.
The Saginaw River Watershed Recreation Area is now home to trails, wildlife and water. The space was a General Motors plant, which closed and got demolished, and most recently has sat unused.
The 334-acre tract of land is now a nature lover's dream for hikers, bikers, fishermen and nature enthusiasts.
"It's just so amazing to have this property. We don't have stuff like that in a city like Saginaw," Saginaw resident Mary Ann Forbes said.
Located west of the Saginaw River across from Wickes Park, the Saginaw River Headwaters Recreation Area doesn't show any signs of the old Saginaw Malleable Iron plant that once sat there.
"We enjoy the urban-ness as well as the wildness," Saginaw resident James Forbes said.
The park offers 3 miles of trails, wetlands, ponds and wildlife after being used for industrial purposes for decades.
"Just such a beautiful, neat, transitional piece of property, from 18,000 protected acres to the Shiawassee's Wildlife Refuge and the DNR state game area, up to this 334 acres and then transitioning into a densely populated urban city of Saginaw," Director of Saginaw County Parks Brian Keenan Lechel said.
After GM's bankruptcy, RACER Trust took over ownership and now the state has leased the property to the county.
Although some have expressed concerns about the lasting environmental impact from industrial operations, leaders say the space meets site-specific recreational use standards set by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy with continued monitoring.
"If not this, then what? This property is just so beautiful and serene, to allow it to continue to be fenced off and nonaccessible would be a disservice," Keenan-Lechel said.
Future plans include planting thousands of trees and adding additional observational platforms and benches and cross-country skiing in the winter.
"Cities that have this kind of and make use of it have a real draw for people to come and life in that city," Forbes said.