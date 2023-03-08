New details revealed ahead of Bay City Fireworks Festival

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) – The Fourth of July and the annual Bay City Fireworks Festival were discussed on Wednesday.
Officials held a press conference to announce what major sponsors and entertainment visitors to expect when visiting Bay City for the fireworks festival.
The big fireworks show will take place on July 1 at Wenonah Park, and two smaller shows will take place June 29 and 30.
McLaren Bay Region’s President, Darrell Lentz, said that the highly anticipated event is a tradition not only for Bay City, but the entire region.
“We are looking forward to celebrating with hundreds of thousands of individuals that come to our town and enjoy the events,” said Lentz.
During the course of the three days of fireworks, around 50 to 75 thousand people show-up to watch the show.
More information about the fireworks can be found at the Bay City Fireworks Festival website.