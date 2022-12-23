New federal budget includes $35 million earmarked for Mid-Michigan

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds are causing water levels
to rapidly drop across the inner Saginaw Bay. As of 10am, levels
are near 2 inches below low water datum and are forecast to
continue falling to just over a foot below the low water datum
by this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Holiday weekend travel will remain very difficult.
Widespread blowing snow will continue to significantly reduce
visibilities to less than a half mile at times. Strong winds may
bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The
cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold conditions persist into the
weekend with wind chills remaining around 20 degrees below zero
this evening through early Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow
showers may bring additional accumulations of around an inch
late tonight into Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

New federal budget includes $35 million earmarked for Mid-Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0
STARS BUS

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Congressman Dan Kildee said Mid-Michigan will benefit from the new federal budget passed Friday to the tune of $35.3 million.

Kildee included 15 Community Project Funding requests in the $1.7 trillion federal budget, which passed the U.S. House and Senate this week. The bill now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The largest Mid-Michigan appropriation will go to the Flint Registry, which will use another $5 million to continue providing services to children affected by the Flint water crisis.

The registry started in 2016 as a clearinghouse for services to help children who are facing developmental and education delays as a result of lead poisoning from the water crisis.

The 15 other Mid-Michigan projects to receive funding include:

  • $4.3 million for eight police agencies to complete various upgrades. Part of that funding will go to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, which plans to purchase an airboat, a marine patrol boat and body cameras.
  • $4 million for Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) to purchase 10 new large buses for public transportation.
  • $4 million for the Genesee County Land Bank to demolish 240 more abandoned structures and create new opportunities for homeownership.
  • $3 million for improvements in downtown Saginaw to encourage large-scale development, including a project to bury overhead power lines and other significant infrastructure upgrades.
  • $3 million for YMCA centers in Flint, Saginaw and Bay City to complete various improvements, including construction of a new fitness center in downtown Flint.
  • $2.8 million to Habitat for Humanity in Bay, Genesee and Saginaw counties to replace energy systems and roofs for veterans or low-income households.
  • $2.4 million for the Saginaw County Land Bank Authority to demolish more vacant buildings, including a former Chevrolet Plant, the former Welcome Inn Motel in Buena Vista Township and vacant structures around Covenant Health Care. 
  • $2.064 million for Mott Community College to expand language and literacy services in Genesee County.
  • $2 million for the Bay County Health Department to build a new community health clinic, which will house primary care physicians, substance abuse services and other programs. It will consolidate services spread out around the county into a single location.
  • $2 million for the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to cover shared maintenance of 455 facilities that house community food distribution sites. Money will be spent on equipment, fuel, drivers, insurance, maintenance, moving food and storing food.
  • $1.9 million for six Flint-area organizations to develop additional afterschool activities for children, which focus on STEM subjects.
  • $1.065 million to Central Michigan University to expand resources for small businesses.
  • $1 million for the Hamilton Community Health Network to develop a federally qualified health clinic at an undisclosed location on Flint's east side.
  • $1 million for New Paths to complete improvements at its substance abuse treatment center and recovery housing facilities.
  • $750,000 for the Genesee County Road Commission to improve several roads in Flint, Fenton and Grand Blanc.

