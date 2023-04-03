 Skip to main content
New FISH of Grand Blanc's headquarters building's remodeling process

  • Updated
  • 0

The grand-opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new headquarters location occurred on Feb. 14. Local students have since pitched-in to help with the building remodeling process.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – The headquarters building for a community food pantry that was formerly a bakery is being remodeled. 

FISH of Grand Blanc has been serving Grand Blanc residents since 1974. The food pantry's new location is on South Saginaw Road where Aldo's Bakery was once located. 

The grand-opening, ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new headquarters location occurred on Feb. 14. Local students have since pitched-in to help with the building remodeling process.

Barb Smith, a chairperson for Fish of Grand Blanc, said that it's a rewarding experience all-around for the students to be involved. 

"It's a godsend to us, it's a godsend to the community," said Smith. "And these kids are learning the gift of charity and giving."

Students also agreed that the volunteer experience is a rewarding experience to be apart of. Leo Beach, a Grand Blanc senior, was one of the volunteer students who got involved and called it a good experience. 

"Makes you feel pretty good too," said Beach. "You're helping many, many people by doing just a small little job like this."

The all-volunteer organization currently assists up to 300 people weekly by providing food, clothing and emergency services to those who are in-need.

Supplies that are also provided include diapers, feminine products, hygiene and cleaning products.

For more information on how to help, or how to receive help, contact 810-515-1978 or go to the FISH of Grand Blanc website.

