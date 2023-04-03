New FISH of Grand Blanc's headquarters building's remodeling process

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair and Tuscola. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A band of rain with embedded thunderstorms will organize over the region into this evening and continue into the overnight hours. Moderate to locally heavy rain will lead to total rainfall of 1 to locally 2 inches by early Tuesday morning. This may lead to flooding across parts of the area, especially given the fact that the soil is already saturated from recent heavy rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&