...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For the following counties in southeast Michigan, Bay,
Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland,
Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and
Wayne.

* WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A pattern of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will move into
southeast Michigan late this afternoon and tonight. The
organized storms and parent low pressure system are capable
of heavy rainfall and flooding across the watch area. Event
total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible mainly from 8 PM
to 2 AM tonight. The heaviest rain is expected to exit
eastward by sunrise Thursday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take
action should flooding develop.

New law removes asset limits for SNAP benefits

  • Updated
Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a law that removes a maximum amount of assets Michiganders can have to qualify for benefits.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan is expanding the number of people eligible for SNAP benefits.

Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a law that removes a maximum amount of assets Michiganders can have to qualify for benefits. Previously people with more than $15,000 in assets were unable to apply.

"This legislation is really going to allow for the administrative burden to be reduced for families that are in need of food assistance," said Lewis Roubal, Senior Deputy Director for Opportunity at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Sean White at Christ the King Food Pantry says, here at home, the changes will be a much needed help for those that qualify.

"One question on our documentation is 'Do you get benefits? Do you get enough benefits?'" said White. "It's a surprising amount of people saying no."

But it goes beyond those who qualify. White adds that the changes will lighten their load, and help them serve more people in need.

"We don't have enough funding to even provide what we are providing right now honestly, said White. "So any type of help would help."

Opponents to the legislation argue that it could allow lottery winners and people who don't really need the help to claim benefits. Roubal says that in reality, the change will remove a barrier from those who qualify, but are having trouble getting the necessary paperwork.

"Less than 2% of our applications were being denied due to asset limits and of those the vast majority were denied not because they exceeded the $15,000," said Roubal, "but just because they were having trouble acquiring the documentation that they needed in order to prove to us that they did not have $15,000."

Roubal adds that the new law will allow MDHHS to be more efficient and get benefits in the hands of those in need much quicker.

