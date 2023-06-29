 Skip to main content
...The Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday June 30th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th to be an action day for elevated levels of
fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are expected to be in the
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across the state of
Michigan and will continue through Friday, June 30th. The Air Quality
Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations reaching the VERY
UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

New Lothrop Police Department receives body armor for K-9

K9 Crusher for the New Lothrop Police Department received a donation to get a bullet and stab protective vest.

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WJRT) - A generous donation has allowed the New Lothrop Police Department's K-9 named Crusher to get a bullet and stab protective vest.

The vest cost $1,800 and was provided by the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest is designed with a message honoring those who have served and sacrificed. The group aims to support law enforcement dogs across the U.S.

The program is open to K-9s across the country. Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated nearly $7 million worth of K-9 body armor.

Anyone who would like to donate should visit the organization's website at vik9s.org or mail a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA, 02718.

