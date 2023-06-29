New Lothrop Police Department receives body armor for K-9

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WJRT) - A generous donation has allowed the New Lothrop Police Department's K-9 named Crusher to get a bullet and stab protective vest.
The vest cost $1,800 and was provided by the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The vest is designed with a message honoring those who have served and sacrificed. The group aims to support law enforcement dogs across the U.S.
The program is open to K-9s across the country. Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated nearly $7 million worth of K-9 body armor.
Anyone who would like to donate should visit the organization's website at vik9s.org or mail a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA, 02718.