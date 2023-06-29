New Lothrop Police Department receives new body armor for their K9

NEW LOTHROP, Mich. (WJRT) - A generous donation has allowed the New Lothrop Police Department's K9 named Crusher to get a bullet and stab protective vest.
The vest cost $1,800 and was provided by the non-profit organization "Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The vest is designed with a message honoring those who have served and sacrificed.
The group aims at supporting law enforcement dogs across the U.S.
The program is open to K9s across the country. Since 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated nearly $7 million in K9 body armor.
If anyone would like to donate, visit their website at vik9s.org or mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.