 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 28 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

New Michigan State Police K-9 trained to search for firearms

  • Updated
  • 0

For about six months, K-9 Shotz, a two-and-a-half-year-old black lab, has been searching crime scenes in the Flint area for guns and ammunition. The handler that spent four months training her, Denis McGuckin, said that she plays an important role in keeping the area safe.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan State Police are bringing an furry trooper to the force that can help take firearms off the streets.

K-9 Shotz, a 2.5-year-old black lab, has been searching crime scenes in the Flint area for guns and ammunition for about six months.

Her handler, Trooper Denis McGuckin, spent four months training her. He said Shotz plays an important role in keeping the area safe.

"This is another asset we have to help our state, federal and local partners try to curb some of that gun violence," said McGuckin. "Try to get the guns off the street, and hopefully prevent some crimes if we find them before they can be used in a crime."

Michigan State Police have six other K-9 teams working in the Third District, which encompasses much of Mid-Michigan. 

Recommended for you