New Michigan State Police K-9 trained to search for firearms

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 28 knots from the south with gusts up to 38 knots expected. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 PM EST Friday with the largest waves expected around 5 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&