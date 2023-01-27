New Michigan State Police K-9 trained to search for firearms

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Michigan State Police are bringing an furry trooper to the force that can help take firearms off the streets.
K-9 Shotz, a 2.5-year-old black lab, has been searching crime scenes in the Flint area for guns and ammunition for about six months.
Her handler, Trooper Denis McGuckin, spent four months training her. He said Shotz plays an important role in keeping the area safe.
"This is another asset we have to help our state, federal and local partners try to curb some of that gun violence," said McGuckin. "Try to get the guns off the street, and hopefully prevent some crimes if we find them before they can be used in a crime."
Michigan State Police have six other K-9 teams working in the Third District, which encompasses much of Mid-Michigan.