New plans: Flint State Park would include new amenities, easier river access

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Flint State Park will reinvigorate public spaces along the Flint River with added features, according to preliminary plans this week.

The sprawling park will stretch for 3 miles along the river west of downtown Flint to encompass 230 acres of land -- much of which already is open for public use. Michigan has committed $30.2 million to develop the park.

Plans for Michigan's 104th state park will include:

72 acres of the Mott Park Recreation Area between Ballenger Highway and the Kettering University campus.

7 acres for a new trail connection along the south side of the Flint River to Chevy Commons across from Kettering University.

67 acres of Chevy Commons between Kettering University and Grand Traverse Street.

39 acres of the Happy Hollow Nature Area north of I-69 between Hammerberg and Fenton roads. The area is located behind Powers Catholic High School and the Michigan School for the Deaf.

About 15 acres for a new park and trail along Fenton Road connecting Chevy Commons to Happy Hollow and the Iron Belle Trail.

6 acres of Riverbank Park on both sides of the Flint River between Grand Traverse and Harrison streets in downtown Flint.

About 15 acres for a new park and trail along the north side of the Flint River between Harrison Street and Hamilton Avenue. That includes riverfront land through the University of Michigan-Flint campus and behind businesses on James P. Cole Boulevard.

7 acres of Vietnam Veterans Park on the Flint River south of Hamilton Avenue.

Plans from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources call for restoring a natural flow to the Flint River by completely removing the Hamilton Dam in downtown Flint.

Contractors removed the superstructure above the water level in 2018, but the state wants to take out the remaining structure below the water line. In its place, plans call for adding rock riffles in the river similar to the Cass River in downtown Frankenmuth.

If completed, the Hamilton Dam removal would restore natural fish progression along 25 additional miles of the Flint River.

State plans call for big changes to Vietnam Veterans Park. Much of the equipment and structures there have fallen in to disrepair, so they will be replaced with modern amenities.

A public restroom, a new pavilion, boat ramp improvements and easy access to the Flint River all are included in the plans.

With the river level lower in downtown Flint, state plans call for replacing flood walls along Riverbank Park with terraces that would allow people to get right to the water's edge. New pedestrian trails and river access sites would be added.

Chevy Commons, which formerly was the sprawling Chevy in the Hole factory, is managed by the Genesee County Parks and Recreation Department. The county plans to cede ownership to the state, which will further develop recreation options.

The state's plans call for adding a signature playscape on the far east end of Chevy Commons, where Swartz Creek drains into the Flint River.

The Mott Park Recreation Area, which comprises a former golf course, has transitioned into a city-owned park with a disc golf course and open area that includes kayak access to the Flint River.

The city of Flint will transfer ownership of the park to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The Mott Park Association has a contract to continue operating a clubhouse on the park, which will continue under state ownership.

The private owners of Happy Hollow along Swartz Creek are planning to donate 39 acres of nature preserve to the state. Plans call for adding a recreational trail through the property between Hammerberg and Fenton roads.

The new trail along the south bank of Swartz Creek would connect with the Iron Belle Trail and other areas of Flint State Park.

Click here and scroll down for more information about Flint State Park. These plans from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are subject to change based on public input.

Click here for a survey about the plans or email comments to DNR-ParksAndRecreation@Michigan.gov with "Flint State Park" as the subject line.

Feedback must be received by Oct. 25.