New Saginaw mural designed to inspire hope as part of Harm Reduction Project

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Drug overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 last year, the highest annual death toll on record in this country.
There are many programs that can help people recover from opioid addiction, but people in trouble may not know they exist. Could a piece of artwork inspire people to seek help?
That is the hope with a new mural that is being painted on a building in Saginaw. It's part of the Harm Reduction Project and the idea is that someone who needs help will realize there is hope.
"I pulled in here yesterday on my way home from work and I cried," said Kendra Kempf, program officer for the Saginaw Community Foundation.
Just imagine the emotions that will come when the mural is finished. Anyone who drives or walks north on Michigan Avenue in Saginaw will see it.
It's right on the side of the Saginaw County Health Department building, which surprisingly was not the first choice for the health-themed mural.
"I had a couple of places around town that I selfishly wanted it to be and they didn't work out, which actually seemed to happen for a reason," Kempf said.
She said the mural is being funded through a grant.
"Focusing on utilizing art to explain and bring attention to harm reduction,' Kempf said.
When complete, the mural hopefully will encourage those who are in trouble to seek help. The project has been a year in the making. People in recovery, in a way, designed the artwork.
"We did a workshop where they gave us a ton of input on what they would love to see in an image to give them hope," said artist Kevin Burdick of Flint.
"I take it and put it in my crazy brain and try to make it something that everyone can enjoy. Obviously there are birds in the sky, but there is more to it," says Burdick.
There's more to the grant than this mural. There is funding for emergency responder training and other programs, which are in place with the goal of keeping people alive.
"When it comes to addiction and recovery, we have all been impacted by this in some way, whether its us or we know someone, so this mean a lot, to me and our community," Kempf said.
Burdick hopes to have the mural done by Friday afternoon.