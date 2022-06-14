Newer drivers should take extra precautions when in work zones

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan is well into the middle of road construction season, safety continues to be a priority in work zones.
Drivers are experiencing hundreds of orange barrels, odd lane changes, and construction workers that will need extra room on the shoulder of the road. When driving through construction zone after construction zone, younger drivers are more likely to feel nervous and get into more trouble
"They're inexperienced and it's anxiety. They have a lot of nerves going on," said Fay Dent, Owner, On the Move Driving School.
New drivers are in for a more difficult summer driving season as the Michigan Department of Transportation heads full swing into reconstruction of the state's roads.
"I can't emphasize this enough. You got to be safe, because you're not only driving for yourself as you know, you're driving for others out here," she said.
For 17 years, driving instructor Fay Dent has helped new drivers navigate the way of the road, But the younger the person is behind the wheel, the more Dent notices need for practice especially in those work zones.
"I noticed they drift more to the right, opposed to the left. So we tell them if you're find yourself drifting, stay focused," said Dent.
It's a danger that Dent and MDOT want drivers to avoid, to make sure that both those behind the wheel and workers fixings the roads remain safe.
To do that, Dent says new drivers need to remain calm and stay focused.
"Make sure they look at least 500 feet in front so they can get a good feel on exactly what's going on because sometimes construction workers could just stop something and just change the whole program. So everything is focused, you want to focus, be patient, take a deep breath," she said.
As more people hit the road this summer, all drivers are reminded to remove all distractions whether they are driving through a work zone or not.