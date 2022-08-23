No injuries after house in Mt. Morris catches fire late Monday

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - The Mt. Morris fire chief said everyone is OK after a house caught fire in the city late Monday.
The fire was reported at a residence in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue near North Saginaw Street just before 11 p.m., according to Mt. Morris City Fire Chief Mike Young.
He said the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Initial reports indicated someone was trapped inside the house, but firefighters conducted multiple searches and found no sign of any victims.
Several other Genesee County fire departments responded to help Mt. Morris crews put out the flames. Consumers Energy was at the scene working on a power line issue, which investigators say was unrelated to the fire.
Investigators say nobody was home when the fire broke out and a cause could not immediately be determined Monday night. Investigators will continue working to determine what sparked the fire.
Young said a neighboring house sustained damage to its siding from radiant heat.