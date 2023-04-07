No injuries in Flint Township fire that destroyed a residential home

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Flint Township just after midnight on Friday.
Flint Township Fire Department arrived at the house on Dayton Street at 12:30 a.m. and it was fully engulfed in flames.
The department requested mutual aid from Flushing and Flint City fire departments.
By 1:15 a.m. the house was a total loss.
There were no reported injuries, and it’s unclear at this time how the fire started.
Flint Township Fire Department is investigating this fire.
ABC12 is working to learn more.