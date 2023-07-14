 Skip to main content
No misconduct found following an investigation into the Burton Police Chief

Burton Police Cruiser

Burton Police Department

An investigation into Burton Police Chief Brian Ross found claims of misconduct were false. That's according to Burton Mayor Duane Haskins.

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation into Burton Police Chief Brian Ross has found claims of misconduct were unfounded, that's according to Burton Mayor Duane Haskins.

The city's labor attorney looked into allegations about the police chief and found no evidence.

This comes about two weeks after the Burton Command Officers Group published a memo of no confidence, saying Ross had lost the department's trust.

The Burton City Council is continuing its efforts to have an independent investigation attorney review the Burton Police Department.

The council's next meeting is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

