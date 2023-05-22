No Mow May aims to support bee population

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The "No Mow May" movement encourages people to avoid mowing their laws for an entire month to boost the habitat for bees and other pollinators.
Opinions on whether the concept actually benefits the ecosystem vary.
"The pollinators need something to pollinate," said Daniel Hill, owner of Montrose Orchard.
When the grass gets too long or residents see weeds pop up in their yard, their first instinct often is to mow without thinking that the flowering bud is a food source for pollinators.
"Understanding if we want to have those pollinators, if we see weeds, if it is still flowering it is still a food source for the bees and we need to have those areas set aside for the bees to have something to feed on on a regular basis," Hill said.
According to Bee City USA, lawns cover 40 million acres -- or 2% of land in the U.S. -- making them the single largest irrigated crop grown nationwide. The group advocates for "No Mow May" or "Low Mow Spring" as to help raise awareness of how small creatures use lawns.
The "No Mow May" movement took off with a University of Wisconsin study in 2020, which found data that supported benefits of the concept. The university later retracted that study.
A new study found that cool season grasses grow excessively in May, but cutting them in June can cause more stress.
Hill is not opposed to "No Mow May," but believes residents should be thinking of a more permanent solution for food sources for pollinators.