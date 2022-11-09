 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No results at midnight for Flint mayoral rematch

  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Flint did not release any results in the race for mayor by midnight after Election Day.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – It was déjà vu for Flint voters on Tuesday.

Incumbent Mayor Sheldon Neeley squared off against his predecessor, Karen Weaver, in a rematch of their race in 2019. Neeley won that close race three years ago by fewer than 300 votes.

See results of the Nov. 8 general election in Mid-Michigan

The Flint City Clerk’s Office had not reported any results in the race as of midnight. The winner in Tuesday’s election will win a four-year term as Flint’s top elected official.

The two candidates had a close race in the August primary with Neeley winning 49% of the vote and Weaver claiming 40%. They finished as the top two candidates to advance to Tuesday’s head-to-head runoff.

Neeley is running on fighting blight and stopping violent crime. Weaver said she will focus on safety, transparency and crime prevention.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you