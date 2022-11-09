No results at midnight for Flint mayoral rematch

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – It was déjà vu for Flint voters on Tuesday.
Incumbent Mayor Sheldon Neeley squared off against his predecessor, Karen Weaver, in a rematch of their race in 2019. Neeley won that close race three years ago by fewer than 300 votes.
The Flint City Clerk’s Office had not reported any results in the race as of midnight. The winner in Tuesday’s election will win a four-year term as Flint’s top elected official.
The two candidates had a close race in the August primary with Neeley winning 49% of the vote and Weaver claiming 40%. They finished as the top two candidates to advance to Tuesday’s head-to-head runoff.
Neeley is running on fighting blight and stopping violent crime. Weaver said she will focus on safety, transparency and crime prevention.