Northbank Center high rise in downtown Flint marks 100 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Northbank Center high rise in downtown Flint turns 100 years old this month -- and the University of Michigan-Flint is celebrating.
The 12-story building on the north bank of the Flint River was constructed during the bustling 1920s as home to Industrial Savings Bank, which was experiencing rapid growth as Flint's economy boomed.
The Northbank Center no longer serves as a bank headquarters nowadays and the bronze framed teller cages from the Roaring '20s are long gone, but the original walk-in bank vault remains as a hub for art students.
The building at 400-432 N. Saginaw St. has changed owners several times over the years. The University of Michigan-Flint purchased it in 1999 thanks to a $450,000 grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.
"In the past I think there's been seven different owners who may not have given the attention to the building that it needed or they focused on the items that people see and not necessarily that help the function of the building," said property manager Megan Babcock. "So when the university came in, that was our top priority was to get it functional, get it usable for classroom space and bring things up to code."
U of M-Flint is hosting tours of the historic building all month long.