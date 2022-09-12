Northbound I-75 closing entirely Tuesday night in Arenac County

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers heading north on I-75 through Arenac County will have to find a different route on Tuesday night.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all northbound lanes of I-75 at Lincoln Road from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews install new bridge beams.
A detour will be posted directing drivers around the area on M-61, U.S. 23, Old 76 and Sterling Road.
The Lincoln Road overpass replacement is part of a $37 million project under construction along I-75 and U.S. 23 in Arenac County this summer. The work includes 6.4 miles of resurfacing along U.S. 23 from I-75 to Grove Street in Standish, along with repairs to 19 bridges.
MDOT has several other freeway and ramp closures in place as part of the project, including the westbound lanes of the U.S. 23 Connector from M-13 to I-75.