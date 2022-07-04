 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Northern Michigan man killed in all-terrain vehicle rollover

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan State Police hoods

Michigan State Police cruisers parked outside the post.

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding on overturned early Sunday.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on private property off Kensa Road in Alpena County's Long Rapids Township.

Investigators say 57-year-old Jerry Mark Oliver from Posen in Presque Isle County was riding as a passenger on a utility task vehicle, which rolled over. There was no word on what caused the vehicle to flip.

Oliver was pronounced dead from his injuries. A 21-year-old man from Lincoln in Alcona County, who was driving the vehicle, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries 

Michigan State Police believe the driver likely was intoxicated with the crash happened. Police will continue investigating the crash.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you