Northern Michigan man killed in all-terrain vehicle rollover

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding on overturned early Sunday.
Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on private property off Kensa Road in Alpena County's Long Rapids Township.
Investigators say 57-year-old Jerry Mark Oliver from Posen in Presque Isle County was riding as a passenger on a utility task vehicle, which rolled over. There was no word on what caused the vehicle to flip.
Oliver was pronounced dead from his injuries. A 21-year-old man from Lincoln in Alcona County, who was driving the vehicle, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries
Michigan State Police believe the driver likely was intoxicated with the crash happened. Police will continue investigating the crash.