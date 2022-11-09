Northern Michigan woman located in Virginia after weeks missing

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police have called off the search for a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago.
The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord had not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
Police say Gorman left her boyfriend, job and residence without warning. Gorman's mother last spoke with her in October and she indicated that she was in Virginia Beach.
Since then, Gorman stopped answering her phone and her social media accounts have been inactive.
Michigan State Police sought information about Gorman's whereabouts on Wednesday. After the advisory was published, she called troopers from Virginia Beach and indicated that she is safe.
Police say Gorman is living with friends in Virginia Beach now and she posted a video on social media saying she is doing well.