Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago.
The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
Police say Gorman left her boyfriend, job and residence without warning. Gorman's mother last spoke with her in October and she indicated that she was in Virginia Beach.
Since then, Gorman stopped answering her phone and her social media accounts have been inactive.
Michigan State Police have relayed information about Gorman to authorities in Virginia to join the search. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call investigators at 989-732-5141.