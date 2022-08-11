Oak Hills emerges as preferred new name for Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Oak Hills could become the new name of Flint Township.
Oak Hills emerged as the top name choice among businesses and residents who completed the survey. The name was unveiled Thursday morning by the Downtown Development Authority.
However, the name change is far from a done deal. Ultimately voters will decide -- possibly as early as November -- if Flint Township will become Oak Hills Township.
Flint Township took its current name in 1836. The effort to change its name started about six years ago.
"What's unique about that name is, I did some internet research and found out that there are no other municipalities that have that name in the U.S.," said Jerry Preston, who is the chairman of the name suggestion committee.
He said Flint Township is suffering from and identity crisis. The township is 23.6 square miles and there are seven different zip codes with three different names in the township, which can be confusing.
"People don't know whether they live in Flint or Flint Township," Preston said.
The naming confusion and affiliation are big parts of the name change effort.
"I don't see being affiliated with the city of Flint has brought anything to the township," Preston said.
He pointed out that the Flint water crisis had an effect on Flint Township.
"And see that was the confusion -- they thought because it was Flint that it was also Flint water," Preston said. "Restaurants, hotels all had signs up that said, 'We don't have Flint water.' Apartment complexes had signs up: 'We don't have Flint water.'"
Preston said only the name will change. Everything else will remain the same, including all of the zip codes. Flint Township will remain a charter township rather than reincorporate as a city.
A recent change to state law spells out a process for townships to change their names, including a public referendum. Flint Township voters could vote on the name change as early as the November election.
Preston said roughly 64% of residents were in favor of a name change when the survey was taken.