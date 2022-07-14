Oakland County dive team rescues man's prosthetic leg from lake bottom

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Sunday swim on Sunrise Lake in Oakland County left a father hobbling on one leg until the sheriff's Dive Team came to the rescue.
Police say Brandon Smith was floating on a raft with his 6-year-old son last weekend in Milford. When the child jumped off the raft, it dislodged Smith's new $80,000 prosthetic leg and sent it to the lake bottom.
“He tried but he just couldn’t get it,” said Smith's father-in-law, Tim McIntosh.
Smith just received the leg a month ago. He sustained serious leg injury after falling from a tree while hunting six years ago and underwent 17 surgeries.
McIntosh called the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and asked for assistance from the Dive Team. Sgt. Brian Burwell, who leads the Dive team, met with the family on Monday.
Divers spent about 40 minutes developing GPS coordinates to determine the approximate location of the missing prosthetic. They then spent only about 10 minutes under water before a diver located Smith's leg in 48 feet of water.
“You guys came to the rescue,” McIntosh said. “They were so professional. They were so good. It was a wonderful experience.”
Smith brought his new prosthesis back to the hospital to have it checked and work on affixing it to him more securely to avoid future mishaps in the water.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard praised the divers for working to bring positive outcomes in a variety of circumstances.
“In this incident, they were able to make a big quality of life difference for this gentleman who obviously would be greatly negatively impacted by the loss of his prosthetic leg," he said. "I’m proud of their work every day and especially in this circumstance."