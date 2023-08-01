Off-duty Bay City police officer badly injured in motorcycle crash

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An off-duty police officer from Bay City likely spent hours lying along a ramp at the U.S. 10/I-75 interchange after a late night motorcycle crash.
A semi-truck driver noticed the officer's motorcycle lying unattended near a ramp from U.S. 10 to northbound I-75 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The trucker stopped and found the 32-year-old officer badly injured in the ditch.
Bay City Public Safety Director Caleb Rowell said the officer, who was not identified, may have been lying on the ground for four to five hours before the truck driver found him.
Rowell said the officer is going to be OK, but he faces a long to recovery.
The Bay County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.