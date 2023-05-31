Ogemaw County deputy may return to work after not guilty verdicts

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Matthew Viviano's attorney expects the Ogemaw County sheriff deputy will be back on patrol soon after he was found not guilty in an excessive force case.
A jury acquitted Viviano on Tuesday after a three-day trial for charges of felony misconduct in office and misdemeanor assault and battery.
The Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office did not say Wednesday whether Viviano, who has been on paid administrative leave since he faced charges last August, has been reinstated to his position.
Viviano's attorney believes there's a good chance his client will be back to work soon.
"We knew that if the jury listened to the evidence and the jury applied the law that this was going to be the most likely outcome. So we were very happy with the outcome," said Viviano's attorney, Matt Reyes.
The Michigan Attorney General's Office prosecuted the case.
Investigators say Viviano responded to an Alger-area assisted living facility in September 2021, when a 27-year-old resident with autism was allegedly assaulting a caretaker.
Three Michigan State Police troopers who responded to the call with Viviano filed a report claiming Viviano used what they believed was unreasonable force on the man to get him to sit down.
Attorney General Dana Nessel agreed when she authorized the criminal charges against Viviano in August.
"When the victim did not comply, Deputy Viviano physically assaulted him," Nessel said about the evidence in the case last summer.
Danny Wimmer, the attorney general's press secretary, released the following statement on Wednesday after the not guilty verdict:
"While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the verdict of the jury. Our attorneys presented a compelling case, and it was clear from all accounts presented in the courtroom that Deputy Viviano violated the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s own use of force policy. We will continue to pursue cases that we believe show an unlawful use of force and maintain our efforts to hold law enforcement accountable for unlawful conduct."
Reyes believes the jury got it right.
"I don't think it should have been charged from the beginning," he said.
There was no body camera video of the incident. The three state troopers testified during the three-day trial.
"I don't know if they didn't believe them or whether they just didn't value their opinions as to whether or not the amount of force used was appropriate," Reyes said of the jury's decision.
Reyes said Ogemaw County Sheriff Brian Gilbert testified at the trial, as well, and has been supportive of Viviano.
"My guess is there will be some discussions, but I certainly think he will be back to work," Reyes said.
Gilbert could not be reached for comment on the verdict Wednesday.