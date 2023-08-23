Ogemaw County student rides with Jay Leno in Woodward Dream Cruise

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County native got the experience of a lifetime during the Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit last weekend.
Grace Beeler, who is studying automotive technology at Kirtland Community College in Northern Michigan, rode along with comedian and car collector Jay Leno during the annual rolling car show on Woodward Avenue.
Mopar CAP hosted the event with Leno on Saturday. He drove Beeler in a brand new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 in the Dream Cruise from the Detroit Historic Vinsetta Garage up Woodward.
Leno and Beeler then drove to a luncheon hosted by Dodge.
"I'm so grateful for this opportunity," she said. "I never thought something like this would happen. I'm having such a good time."
Beeler, a native of Rose City, hopes to work as an automotive technician in Traverse City after she graduates from Kirtland's program. She is looking forward to her third and final year of studies before graduation.
"I've learned so much in the program and I'm looking forward to this year's classes," Beeler said.