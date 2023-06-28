Ojibway Island trees removed as Saginaw fireworks show nears

 Skip to main content
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - As preparations continue for Saginaw's big fireworks show, there have been some questions as to why some trees are being taken down on Ojibway Island.

That's where the largest fireworks show in the state of Michigan will take place on July 4.

With a big fireworks show, safety is big issue, not just from the fireworks but the trees on the island. One tree blew down on a pavilion on the island during Sunday's storm.

There was not a lot of damage and thankfully no one was hurt, but it does raise concern about Saginaw's older trees. The city says it just doesn't have the budget to maintain and remove trees that may fall during a storm.

So trees are being removed just before the big fireworks show that just a few weeks ago was in question if it could go on.

"It's a go. We were a little worried with the dry conditions. We had some rain, so the fire marshal gave us the thumbs up," said Tom Roy, president of the Saginaw Area Fireworks Committee.

So cross extremely dry weather off the list for things that could have disrupted the biggest Saginaw County event of the year. But many have people have been wondering why cottonwood trees along the Saginaw River are being cut down.  

"We have noticed over the years, a lot more branches and trees are bending, breaking off," Roy said.

He said the committee decided to spend about $30,000 to take down the 20 to 28 trees he believes are diseased or dying.

"For not only the safety of our pyrotechnics guys, but for people walking up this corridor," Roy said.

Saginaw Director of Public Services Phil Karwatt said the tree removals will be completed at no cost to the city. Karwatt and Jay Gustin, the city's Parks and Services Administrator, say it just doesn't have the budget to get this done.

"We wouldn't be able to do this maintenance," says Gustin.

New trees will be planted eventually to replace those being cut down.

"For every tree we take down, we are going to replace with two," Roy said.

The fireworks committee is funded mainly through donations and bingo. Next week's show is going to cost about $165,000.

