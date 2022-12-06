Old Newsboys of Flint holding paper sale on Friday

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys of Flint are preparing for their big holiday newspaper sale.
The organization's 98th newspaper sale starts Friday morning with volunteers stationed all over Genesee County. Newspapers cost as much as the public is willing to donate.
Tony Tucker, executive director of the Old Newsboys of Flint, said the newspaper sale is all about helping families in need this Christmas.
"It really makes my heart swell up, it feels good," he said. "I get out in the public whether it's two weeks, three weeks before Christmas, or the middle of July. And people come up and I get to hear these amazing stories about how they've been coming out here, getting help for Christmas, how they wouldn't have a Christmas if it weren't for the Old Newsboys for nearly one hundred years."
More than 5,000 Genesee County children will get holiday gifts from the Old Newsboys this year. They'll also get necessities like socks, underwear, toothbrushes, toothpaste, gloves and hats.
Anyone who wants to volunteer to sell newspapers can still sign up by calling the Old Newsboys at 810-744-1840.
Enrollment for help this holiday season is under way through Dec. 16. Click here for information about how to sign up and when assistance will be available.