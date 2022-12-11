 Skip to main content
Old Newsboys partner with Flint Firebirds to benefit kids

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys of Flint were out raising money again to spread Christmas cheer.

This time, they partnered with the Flint Firebirds.

The Firebirds had a home game at the Dort Financial Center and the Old Newsboys let spectators in for free if they brought a toy. But they didn't know it would be such a hit.

They expected a truckload of toys but say they received an even more overwhelming response, requiring a trailer.

The Old Newsboys were also on Flint street corners selling their papers on Friday. Anyone who missed them and would like to donate can click here

