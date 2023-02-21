Oliver's Stones donates headstones to grieving families in need

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop later this morning and change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&