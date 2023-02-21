Oliver's Stones donates headstones to grieving families in need

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Oliver's Stones aims to assist families in their time of grief and mourning by providing a grave marker for loved ones lost between the ages of 15 to 39 years old.
A personal cause drives their mission. Oliver's Stones founder Cindy Salfate unexpectedly lost her son and she's helping to ease the pain of others through her grief.
"I was in school one day and someone asked me about Oliver and I started crying, and I thought every time I say Oliver's name I can't cry," she said.
Oliver Salfate died on Jan. 14, 2021, at 28 years old from an unexpected brain aneurysm. His death forever changed the lives of Cindy Salfate and his family.
"Once we did some research, we realized he had $2,000 in life insurance. Being a 28-year-old, you really don't have a lot of money and you think you're going to live forever," Salfate said. "So with that $2,000 we couldn't even have bought a casket."
It's an issue that she noticed many families faced.
"We did notice that when we'd go to visit Oliver that a lot of plots didn't have a monument. So we realized that there was a need for it," Salfate said.
During one of the darkest times in her life, she was hoping to be a light for other families by creating the nonprofit Oliver's Stones.
"To keep Oliver's memory alive we decided that we would start to donate headstones for people in need," she said.
With the help of Marsh Monuments to produce and distribute all markers, Oliver's Stones has helped 15 families since the organization started in May of 2022.
Mandy Marsh, co-owner of Marsh Monuments, said this partnership is a lifeline for families in need.
"Because it is a need that a lot of people don't realize that people just don't have money for these things," she said. "And it's expensive to die right now, so we just were eager to help her."
Salfate said Oliver's initials are placed on the corner of each donated marker to remind families that they are not alone.
"So that's why we came up with a charity, so I can say Oliver's name and everyone can say Oliver's name and I'm not crying. But it's actually been more of a therapeutic tool for me than other people," Salfate said. "People have no idea how therapeutic this is for a grieving mother."
Applications for markers/headstones are available via Facebook.