Simultaneous calls stretch short-staffed Bridgeport firefighters

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bridgeport Township Fire Department was stretched thin with simultaneous calls for a deadly crash and a house fire at the same time Monday.
Firefighters were responding to the deadly crash on Dixie Highway when the house fire broke out on Olive Street in another part of town. One firefighter sustained minor injuries in the fire when a floor partially collapsed.
Four people were in the home when the fire broke out and they were able to escape without injuries.
The injured firefighter was doing OK Tuesday, but he is also putting the word out that a number of smaller fire departments could use more help.
Spaulding Township Fire Lt. Nick Conklin, who is a volunteer, was fighting the Olive Street fire when the second floor collapsed and he fell about 8 feet.
"Like a ton of bricks, went right down. There was no stopping it," Conklin said.
It's the first time in his 10-year firefighting career that something like this happened.
"To think that there were other people up there with me that could have just as easily gone down with it, that was the scariest part," Conklin said.
He sprained an ankle and a knee and will be off work -- both his main job and his firefighting job -- for a few days.
"I love helping people, I do it because of people out there that need our help," Conklin said.
A Michigan State Police fire investigator has been called in to help determine a cause for the fire.
Bridgeport Fire Chief Dave Smigiel said his short-staffed on-call department had even fewer firefighters than normal available for the holiday.
"Now when there is only 15, we can't tell on-call firefighters you can't go on vacation. Memorial Day weekend, several of them had things going on," he said.
Smigiel said the need for on-call firefighters is still great.
"We could put on a dozen more people tomorrow," he said.