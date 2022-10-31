One arrested for unrelated warrant in connection with Bridgeport 7-year-old shooting case

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A seven-year-old is in critical condition as police believe he shot himself in the head in a Bridgeport Township apartment.
The shooting happened just after midnight at the Bavarian Village Apartments.
It's not clear how the seven-year-old was able to get his hands on the gun and at this point, one person is in custody on an unrelated arrest warrant.
The boy was taken to Covenant in Saginaw early this morning before being transferred to the University of Michigan Children's Hospital.
A family member is asking for prayers.
"That happens to be a little cousin of mine, so I just pray that he is ok, and I ask that everyone that shows respect to the family right now," says Ken, who did not want us to use his last name.
Ken lives across the Bavarian Village Apartment complex from where the shooting occurred early Monday morning.
Bridgeport Township Police came here after a reported shooting and found a seven-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.
Their investigation indicates that the child may have shot himself accidentally with an unsecured firearm.
The gun has been recovered and the incident remains under investigation.
Ken says the boy lived with his parents.
"He's a handsome young man, very energetic. I hope everything will be ok and he will be the same person again," says Ken.
"It's sad to see things like that go down again," says Devondre Buford.
Buford is referring to a May shooting at the Bavarian Village Apartments where 29-year-old Demetrius Wicker was shot and killed.
A woman was also injured. Police are looking for suspects in that case.
Two shooting incidents in six months has Buford looking to move.
"Yeah, like my lease is up in May, when it happens, I just have to go because it's not good," says Buford.
The gun violence, either intentional or accidental has Ken thinking about his own safety as well.
"Yeah sometimes, but I believe in God, and I am protected always, stay prayed up, and just watching your surroundings and watch what you have around your young kids," he says.
Bridgeport Township Police says the shooting of the little boy is a reminder to everyone to please keep firearms secured.