One dead after three motorcycles crash in Iosco County

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One motorcyclist died after crashing into two others riding with him in a rural area of Iosco County over the weekend.
Michigan State Police say 69-year-old Dennis Federspiel of Bay City was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson northbound on M-65 near Curtis Road south of Hale around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators say he hit two other motorcycles that were traveling with him. Federspiel was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.
Neither of the other motorcyclists involved reported serious injuries. Investigators don't believe any of the motorcyclists was intoxicated when the crash happened.