One of the busiest weekends for local Christmas tree farms

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's one of the busiest weekends for local Christmas tree farmers and inflation and low inventory aren't stopping shoppers.
At Runyans Country Tree Farm, families took advantage of the mild temperatures to go in search of the perfect tree. For the farmers, a lot goes into growing a Christmas tree.
"It takes eight to ten years to grow a tree," Deborah Case told ABC 12. "We have to take care of them like any other crop. We have to love them, fertilize them and make sure they don't have any bugs that want to reside in them. So, a lot of care before they actually get to be a Christmas tree."
Lance Johnson works at Northwoods Tree Farm in Otisville. "It starts in early spring when we decide how many to plant every year so we can stay open. It takes quite the process to get trees ready for the market," said Johnson.
For a lot of families, it's about the experience and creating family traditions.
"My wife and I like to bring the kids out, they get to cut down their owner tree, it's the experience of doing it," said Matt Rittmueller.
Shannon Grace told ABC 12, "We had an artificial one for a while, but it's not the same atmosphere as having a real one in the house."
Michigan is one of the top Christmas tree-producing states and according to the Michigan Christmas Tree Association, about 25-30 million real Christmas trees are sold across the United States each year.