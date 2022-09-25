 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 27 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 9 PM EDT Monday
with the largest waves expected around PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

One person dead, another injured in crash on I-75

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly Crash

Deadly crash

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and another in the hospital following a crash on I-75 at Corunna Road.

Flint Township police discovered one person had been thrown from a vehicle when officers responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m. Saturday. 

The initial investigation found that a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound and lost control near the exit ramp to Corunna Road. The Impala rolled over multiple times and the driver was thrown out of the vehicle.

The driver of the Impala who died was identified as a 24-year-old Flint city resident. Her passenger, a 22-year-old Mt. Morris Township woman, sustained serious injuries.

An ambulance rushed the passenger to an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition over the weekend.

Investigators believe excessive speed may have led to the crash. They also don't believe the driver was wearing a seat belt. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Weekend Anchor and Reporter

Ronnie Dahl is the weekend evening anchor and a reporter for ABC12 News

Recommended for you