One person dead, another injured in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead and another in the hospital following a crash on I-75 at Corunna Road.
Flint Township police discovered one person had been thrown from a vehicle when officers responded to the scene at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
The initial investigation found that a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound and lost control near the exit ramp to Corunna Road. The Impala rolled over multiple times and the driver was thrown out of the vehicle.
The driver of the Impala who died was identified as a 24-year-old Flint city resident. Her passenger, a 22-year-old Mt. Morris Township woman, sustained serious injuries.
An ambulance rushed the passenger to an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition over the weekend.
Investigators believe excessive speed may have led to the crash. They also don't believe the driver was wearing a seat belt.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250.