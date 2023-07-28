One person died in an accident in Chesaning Twp. Thursday night

CHESANING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Chesaning Township late Thursday night.
Just after 10 p.m., the Saginaw County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the intersection of Corunna Road and Johnstone Road in Chesaning Township for a two-vehicle accident.
According to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office, a truck driven by a 19-year-old female from Chesaning was eastbound on Johnstone Road when she collided with a sedan traveling north on Corunna Road.
The sedan had a male occupant from St. Charles and a female occupant from Chesaning in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both of them were ejected from the vehicle.
The female occupant was pronounced deceased at Owosso Memorial.
The male occupant was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center with critical injuries.
The female in the truck was taken by ambulance for minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation, and it is believed that alcohol is a factor.
No other information has been released.