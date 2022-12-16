 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side

  • Updated
  • 0
One person dies in house fire on Flint's north side

One person was found dead after a house caught fire in the 4800 block of Edwards Street on Flint's north side.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died after a house caught fire on Flint's north side on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Edwards Street, which is near Flint Lake Park. 

Firefighters from the Flint and Flint Township fire departments found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story house when they arrived. Neighbors reported that someone was still inside.

Fire crews found a body on the second floor. The Flint Fire Department could not immediately identify the victim or say where they were located in the house.

The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit is leading the investigation into what sparked the fire There was no immediate word on where the fire started in the house or what might have caused it.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you