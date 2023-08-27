One person found dead in the Saginaw River Sunday afternoon

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities pulled a body from the Saginaw River in Bay City on Sunday.
According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to the Saginaw River waterfront near Wenonah Park just before 3 p.m. for a body floating in the water.
Investigators did not release the person's name on Sunday while they worked to notify family members. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571 or the non-emergency number to Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.
No other information has been released.