One person found deceased in the Saginaw River Sunday afternoon

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was found floating in the river deceased Sunday in Bay City.
According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, authorities were dispatched to the Saginaw River waterfront near Wenonah Park just before 3 p.m. for a body floating in the river.
Authorities say that the body was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The person's name has not been released until the family has been identified.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at (989) 892-8571 or the non-emergency number to Bay County Central Dispatch at (989) 892-9551.
No other information has been released.