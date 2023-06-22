One person hospitalized following a crash in Imlay City Wednesday

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Imlay City on Wednesday.
Lapeer County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a crash just after 8 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of M-53 and Armstrong Road.
A 30-year-old man from Clinton Township was driving north on M-53 in a Ford Ranger when he made a left turn toward Armstrong Road in front of a man in a Ford F-250 pickup truck, which was towing a boat.
The Ranger overturned and came to rest on the driver's side with the F-250 partially positioned atop it.
Other motorists on the scene were able to free the driver of the Ranger before emergency services arrived. The man was unconscious from the wreck.
An ambulance rushed the Clinton Township man to McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital, where he remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the F-250 was not injured.
The sheriff's office believes neither alcohol or speed contributed to the crash, but the investigation will continue.