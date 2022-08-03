One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan.
Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8.
67TH DISTRICT
Republican State Rep. Phil Green of Millington won a crowded race for the nomination on Tuesday. He received 25% of the vote to beat Chris Tuski with 23%, Gabriel Lossing with 22% and Chad Moore with 13%.
Linda Glisman, Eric Gunnels, Sherri Cross and Kurt Hausauer all received less than 10% of the vote.
Green will face Democrat Brian LaJoie, who ran unopposed for his party's nomination on Tuesday.
The 67th District includes western Lapeer County, northeastern Genesee County and a small part of southern Tuscola County.
68TH DISTRICT
Incumbent Republican David Martin of Davison advanced to the November general election after beating three other candidates for the party's nomination Tuesday.
Martin received 45% of the vote while Kristen Swanson got 27%, Vern Miller got 21% and Lynne Freiberger got 7%.
Cheri Hardmon of Grand Blanc Township beat two other candidates for the Democratic nomination and will advance to the November ballot. She received 58% of the vote to beat Amie Carter with 28% and Raymond Freiberger with 14%.
Martin and Hardmon will square off on Nov. 8 for a two-year term. The 68th District includes Davison, Burton, Atlas Township, eastern Grand Blanc Township and Groveland Township.
69TH DISTRICT
Jasper Martus of Flushing won a three-way race for the Democrat nomination on Tuesday. He received 39% of the vote to beat Jennifer Almassy with 31% and Kenyatta Dotson with 30%.
No Republicans filed to run in the race, so Martus will be unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election. The 69th District includes most of northwestern Genesee County.
70TH DISTRICT
Incumbent Democrat Cynthia Neeley easily won her party's nomination to run for a second term on Tuesday. She won 67% of the vote to beat DeWaun E. Robinson, who received 23%.
Thomas James Harris Jr. and Rich Jones each received less than 10% of the vote on the Democratic side.
Tim Butler won the Republican nomination with 62% of the vote Tuesday compared to 38% for Trevor Berryhill.
Neeley will face Butler in a head-to-head runoff on Nov. 8. The 70th District includes the city of Flint and part of Flint Township.
71ST DISTRICT
Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole easily advanced to the Nov. 8 general election on Tuesday by winning 46% of the vote against three other candidates in the Republican race.
Kevin Rathbun won 36% of the vote while Bob Carlin got 14% and Ali Williston got 3%.
Mark Zacharda ran unopposed for the Democrat nomination on Tuesday and will advance to face BeGole in a head-to-head runoff on Nov. 8. The 71st District includes most of Shiawassee County, part of southwestern Genesee County and southern Saginaw County.
72ND DISTRICT
Incumbent Republican Mike Mueller of Linden easily won the Republican nomination on Tuesday by beating two other candidates. He received 77% of the vote to 13% for Dylan Pescarolo and 10% for Brandy Bush.
Stacy Taylor easily topped Jacob William Crevier for the Democratic nomination with 74% of the vote.
Mueller and Taylor will square off on Nov. 8 for a two-year term representing part of Grand Blanc and Mundy townships, the Fenton area and northwest Oakland County.
92ND DISTRICT
Jerry Neyer won a five-way race for the Republican nomination on Tuesday. He received 32% of the vote compared to 23% for Erin Zimmer, 21% for Gene Haymaker, 19% for Todd Schorle and 6% for Thomas Anderson.
Anthony Feig ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination Tuesday and will face Neyer on the Nov. 8 general election. The 92nd District covers Isabella County and the Alma area in Gratiot County.
93RD DISTRICT
Incumbent Republican Graham Filler easily won nomination for another term by beating Alan Hoover with 64% of the vote. Filler will take on Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood, who ran unopposed Tuesday, in the Nov. 8 general election.
The 93rd District covers western Saginaw County and most of Gratiot County, along with small parts of Montcalm, Clinton and Ionia counties.
94TH DISTRICT
Incumbent Democrat Amos O'Neal ran unopposed for his party's nomination while James Shepler ran unopposed for the Republican nomination on Tuesday. They will square off on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The 94th District covers the city of Saginaw, along with parts of Carrollton, Saginaw and Bridgeport townships.
95TH DISTRICT
A new generation of the Schuette family won the Republican nomination for State House on Tuesday. Bill G. Schuette, who is the son of Michigan's former attorney general, claimed 64% of the vote to beat two other candidates.
Ann Manary received 31% of the vote while Charles A. McGinnis Jr. won 5%.
Matthew Dawson easily won the Democratic nomination with 70% of the vote compared to 30% for Larry Grell.
Schuette and Dawson will square off in the Nov. 8 general election. The 95th District includes all of Midland County and a small part of southern Gladwin County.
96TH DISTRICT
Incumbent Republican Timothy Beson and Democrat Kim J. Coonan both ran unopposed Tuesday for their parties' nominations. They will square off in the Nov. 8 general election.
The 96th District covers most of Bay County.
97TH DISTRICT
Incumbent Republican Rodney Wakeman lost his bid for another term in Lansing, as Matthew Bierlein beat him for the Republican nomination with 59% of the vote. Dean Riley finished third in the race.
Paul Whitney ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination and will face Bierlein in the Nov. 8 general election. The 97th District covers eastern Saginaw, western Tuscola and northern Genesee counties.
98TH DISTRICT
Gregory L. Alexander narrowly won the Republican nomination over three other candidates on Tuesday. He claimed 35% of the vote compared to 33% for Joe O'Mara, 29% for Kurt E. Damrow and 4% for Wesley Tehash.
Robert Mroczek ran unopposed Tuesday for the Democratic nomination and will face Alexander in the Nov. 8 general election. The 98th District covers Huron, Sanilac, eastern Tuscola and northern Lapeer counties.
99TH DISTRICT
Mike Hoadley easily won the Republican nomination with 58% of the vote on Tuesday. He beat Shawn Petri with 32% of the vote, along with Alan Hover and Earl Lackie with less than 10%.
Kenneth Kish ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination and will face Hoadley in the Nov. 8 general election. The 99th District covers Arenac, Iosco and Ogemaw counties, along with most of Gladwin, eastern Clare and northern Bay counties.