Ongoing construction may slow down your weekend travel plans

MID-MICHIGAN, (WJRT) – With the warm weather having more drivers hit the pavement for weekend getaways, road closures and orange barrels are bound to be on their route.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, more than 30 construction projects are underway in the Bay area region making getting around a little harder.
“We'll have an additional 3.5 billion dollars that's infused into our construction program,” Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Bay Region Communications Representative said. “That of course means that the number of projects have increased. And then we've also had some projects that were delayed based on a number of reasons, mostly related to COVID restrictions.”
Garza says after months of labor and supply shortages causing those delays, a slew of projects are off the ground and still have a long way to go.
With more drivers now taking advantage of spring and summer getaways, planning to avoid closures and find the best detour is key.
“People have an opportunity to look ahead of time to know what construction projects they might be facing. And those change sometimes on a week to week basis,” she said.
For years MDOT's number one initiative is still safety for both construction workers and drivers. With increased worker zones drivers need to take extra precautions.
“Obviously limit eliminating distractions completely so not using your phone, playing with the radio, eating, while you're driving and things like that are all hugely helpful in allowing you to navigate a normal roadway,” Garza said.
And it's not just to avoid injuries but also to keep traffic moving well.
“We've got 1000s of drivers out on the road, some of them hauling campers, some hauling boats so this creates a huge congestion issue if we can eliminate crashes that are happening on the roadways near those work zones,” she said.
In order to better plan your trips, drivers can visit the MI Drive website to find the best route and know where there may be construction on their journey.