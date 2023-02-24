Only Ukrainian Catholic Church in Mid-Michigan holds onto hope

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – The congregation at the only Ukrainian Catholic Church in Mid-Michigan continues to have hope as their homeland enters a second year of war.
Many of the 20 parishioners of Saint Vladimir Catholic Church on Flint’s northwest side are first generation Americans who escaped Ukraine during the previous invasion of the country during World War II.
Member of the church parish, Nyk Bartkiv, has several cousins who are still living in war-torn Ukraine and three of their cousins are fighting against Russia.
Bartkiv hopes for Ukraine to come out victoriously grows as days pass, but the fear of losing loved ones speaks loud as well.
“When it first started we were sure that we were going to lose Ukraine as a homeland,” said Bartkiv. “As the month went on, it got more optimistic, as time goes on… it’s still the fear of losing family.”
The small congregation asks that Americans not forget about the destruction overseas and said that there are plenty of ways to help with humanitarian efforts.