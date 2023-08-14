Ousted Saginaw County controller finds new job in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Robert Belleman wasn't out of a job long after the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners fired him from their top administrative role in June.

The East Lansing City Council voted 3-2 on Sunday to offer a contract to Belleman as city manager. He was one of five finalists to receive an interview for the city's top administrative position.

The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners voted to fire Belleman in June after a number of employees and elected officials expressed their displeasure with Belleman's job performance.





The 3-2 vote in favor of hiring Belleman did not sit well with one resident at the meeting, who called the hiring process a farce.

Timothy Dempsey, East Lansing's interim director of planning, building and development. was the other top finalist. But the council voted 3-2 against his hiring.

Belleman could not be reached for comment Monday. His hiring remains on conditional based on contract negotiations and a background check.