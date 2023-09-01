Outdoor ball hockey court officially opening at Flint's Mott Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mott Park in Flint is home to the city's newest recreation opportunity for children.

Genesee County Habitat for Humanity and the Friends of Mott Park Association installed an outdoor ball hockey court, which will officially open to the public on Tuesday.





John Guynn, the neighborhood services director for Habitat, spearheaded development of the $45,000 hockey facility. The Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program has been using the court this summer.

The court is about half the size of a regulation ice hockey rink. It was constructed with a special surface to maximize traction for players and provide some cushion when they fall.

Boards around the exterior to keep the ball in play. A storage box outside the court is loaded with street hockey sticks and balls, so anyone can play for free while Mott Park is open to the public.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the court, which is located across from the park clubhouse. Rico Phillips of the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program, will host a clinic on holding and using a hockey stick.

Afterward, children will be invited to take part in a game of pickup ball hockey.

Tuesday also is the Friends of Mott Park Game Night. Children and families from the neighborhood and the entire Flint area are invited to take part in a number of sponsored activities in the park, which is located at 2401 Nolen Dr.